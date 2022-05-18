Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

In uncommon public criticism of the conduct of Russia’s army operations in Ukraine, a former senior Russian officer has warned on state tv that the state of affairs will worsen.

“Let’s not drink ‘information tranquilizers,’ because sometimes information is spread about some moral or psychological breakdown of Ukraine’s armed forces, as if they are nearing a crisis of morale or a fracture,” retired Col. Mikhail Khodarenok mentioned on Monday’s version of Rossiya One’s 60 Minutes present. “None of this is close to reality.”

Despite pushback from the present’s presenter, Khodarenok mentioned Ukraine may arm 1 million folks.

“Considering that European aid will come into full effect and 1 million armed Ukrainian soldiers can join the fight, we need to see this reality of the near future, and we need to consider that in our operational and strategic calculations. The situation for us will frankly get worse,” he mentioned.

Khodarenok, an everyday commentator in Russian media, additionally commented on Russia’s broader isolation.

“Let’s look at this situation as a whole from our overall strategic position,” he mentioned. “Let’s not swing missiles in Finland’s direction — this just looks ridiculous. The biggest problem with our military and political situation is that we are in total geopolitical isolation. And the whole world is against us — even if we don’t want to admit it.”

Khodarenok warned earlier than the invasion began that it will be harder than many anticipated to wage conflict in Ukraine.

In an article in February, he mentioned, “the degree of hatred (which, as you know, is the most effective fuel for armed struggle) in the neighboring republic towards Moscow is frankly underestimated. No one will meet the Russian army with bread, salt and flowers in Ukraine.”

Expert claims that Russian forces will defeat Ukraine in a brief time period “have no serious grounds,” he had mentioned.