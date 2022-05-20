Live Updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, US President Joe Biden and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö depart the Rose Garden of the White House after talking on May 19. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

On Thursday, leaders of Sweden and Finland met with US President Joe Biden on the White House after they submitted their NATO membership functions on Wednesday.

Here’s what you have to find out about what the leaders mentioned on the press convention within the Rose Garden after their assembly within the Cabinet Room.

Biden presents “strong support” for Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids

“Finnish and Swedish troops, they have already served shoulder to shoulder with US and NATO forces in Kosovo, in Afghanistan and in Iraq. And both Finland and Sweden are already working in coordination with the United States and our other allies and partners to support the brave people of Ukraine,” Biden mentioned, including that the nations already meet all of NATO requirements, “and then some.“

The Biden administration will submit reports to the US Congress on this NATO accession for each nations

This is “so the Senate can efficiently and quickly move on advising and consenting to the treaty,” Biden introduced Thursday. Within the US, at least two-third of the Senate should vote to approve new member states within the defensive alliance. Similarly, the legislatures of all 30 current members should approve new NATO candidates.

Leaders of Finland and Sweden expressed their hopes for a fast ratification

“Russia’s battle in Ukraine has modified Europe and our safety setting. Finland takes the step of NATO membership to be able to strengthen not solely its personal safety, but additionally to be able to strengthen wider transatlantic safety,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö mentioned.

Finland shares an 800-mile-long border with Russia.

Sweden’s authorities “has come to the conclusion that the safety of the Swedish people will be best protected within the NATO alliance, and that is backed by very broad assist in the Swedish parliament,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson mentioned.

Turkey was additionally talked about by each chief

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated earlier on Thursday that his nation “will say no to Sweden’s and Finland’s entry into NATO.”

In explanation he has cited national security concerns. Earlier this week, Erdogan accused both countries of housing Kurdish “terrorist organizations.”

He was primarily referencing the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which seeks an unbiased state in Turkey. The group has been in an armed battle with Ankara for many years and has been designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.