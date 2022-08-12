Sports
Liverpool will only sign the ‘right’ players despite injuries, says Juergen Klopp | Football News – Times of India
Liverpool supervisor Juergen Klopp stated on Friday {that a} mounting harm listing on the membership was a priority however that he wouldn’t splurge within the switch market only for the sake of strengthening his squad.
Liverpool, who had been held to a disappointing draw by promoted Fulham on the opening weekend, have been hit with accidents to a number of key gamers, together with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.
“We have injuries, that’s how it is. It is a question of how long will the players be out,” Klopp advised reporters forward of Monday’s residence fixture towards Crystal Palace.
“There are different solutions for it. One of them is the transfer market. That only makes sense if we can bring in the right player – the right player, not a player. In some cases it is not possible, in other cases extremely difficult.”
Tsimikas will return to coaching in a while Friday whereas Keita is predicted to be again on Monday. Thiago, an important determine in central midfield, is more likely to be out for 4 to 6 weeks after injuring his hamstring towards Fulham.
“All the other solutions are inside the squad… if we had the right solution (in the transfer market) then we would have done it already. We are not stubborn,” stated Klopp.
The absences supply a possibility for younger midfielder Harvey Elliott, who signed a brand new long-term contract at Anfield on Thursday.
“He is a fantastic boy and a super player. He had a good pre-season and is always in contention to start… of course he is (in my plans),” added Klopp.
The German bemoaned his aspect’s sluggish begin towards Fulham and stated they wanted to be switched on from the outset towards Palace, who fell to a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal of their opener.
“It could be a warning sign, for sure. It felt like a loss and that’s how it felt when we left the stadium,” stated Klopp. “Having a slow start does not mean you will do it again but it is a sign so use it as information and go from there.”
