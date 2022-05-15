Liverpool win FA Cup in penalty shootout

Liverpool have gained the FA Cup in one other Wembley closing penalty shootout in opposition to Chelsea.

After a goalless 120 minutes on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s facet gained the shootout 6-5.

Substitute Kostas Tsimikas slotted the profitable penalty within the shootout after Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta had hit the publish and Alisson had saved Mason Mount’s effort.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane additionally missed in a dramatic finale.

It was a repeat of the League Cup closing in February, which Liverpool gained 11-10 on penalties after that match additionally completed goalless.

Saturday’s win means Liverpool stay on the right track for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.