Lockdown Parties At Downing Street To Be Probed By London Police

London’s police chief on Tuesday stated her officers are investigating a number of events that occurred at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s workplace and authorities departments throughout Covid lockdowns.

“The Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick instructed the London Assembly native authority.

Allegations {that a} string of parties have been held at Downing Street whereas the remainder of the nation was in lockdown have shaken Johnson’s authorities in latest weeks, prompting the worst disaster of his premiership and requires him to give up.

The newest revelations got here on Monday evening and noticed claims that Johnson broke lockdown guidelines by having a party at Downing Street on June 19, 2020.

Up to 30 individuals have been current, ITV News alleged. At the time, social gatherings have been solely permitted between six individuals exterior.

“I should stress that the fact that we are now investigating does not of course mean that fixed penalty notices (fines) will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved,” Dick instructed the Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee.

“We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations. But I can assure you that we will give updates at significant points as we would generally do.”

A senior civil servant, Sue Gray, can also be conducting an investigation into the string of allegations and is anticipated to publish her investigation quickly.

Speculation has swirled that she must pause her fact-finding probe if the police grow to be concerned.

But a Cabinet Office spokesperson stated: “The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing. There is ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Gray’s investigation is known to incorporate the claims in regards to the June 19, 2020 party for Johnson.

