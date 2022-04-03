London library gets book returned after 50 years. See attached note, reactions

For anyone who’s keen on books or studying, libraries are a spot that they frequent usually. And for anybody accustomed to libraries and the way they work, passing the due date for a e-book to be returned will not be one thing that ought to be carried out and is frankly regarded down upon. But for this one nameless sender, the due date merely does not matter and browse on to seek out out why.

Somebody lately mailed a e-book again to the UCL or University College London library after a shocking 50 complete years! Yes, you learn that proper. And what’s even funnier is that it got here with a be aware that it’s fairly hilarious to learn and wittily written. “Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue! Please don’t just throw it out, now that I’ve taken the time and trouble to return it. It must be an ‘antique’ by now,” a part of it reads.

According to the Evening Standard, the e-book is an 1875 version of a play known as Querolus, which was resulting from be returned to UCL Libraries in the summertime of 1974. The college’s librarian, Suzanne Traue, says her “jaw dropped” when she learn the be aware after discovering the e-book. It had been posted again anonymously and he or she discovered it upon returning to the library after 18 months of working from dwelling. The Evening Standard additionally stories, “At a rate of 10p per day, the library fine for the book’s late return would have been £1,254.”

See the picture of the e-book and the be aware proper right here:

The library e-book returned to UCL after 50 years got here with this hilarious be aware. (UCL Library)

This put up was shared on Twitter by UCL News:

“Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue!”: Anonymous borrower lastly returns their e-book to @UCLLibraries which was due in 1974 and will have racked up fines of £1,254 – alongside a hand-written be aware https://t.co/kakSnu9oER — UCL News (@uclnews) March 30, 2022

And the put up has garnered a number of reactions like, “I, too, would have returned this book anonymously. Cost of living is rising and all that!” “Sorry but if the library is going to charge me £1,200 for an overdue book I am keeping it, I’m trying to return a book not buy the library,” reads a quote tweet.

What are your ideas on this lengthy overdue library e-book? How would you have got reacted for those who had been rather than the librarian?