London Underground Fast Facts | CNN

Here’s some background details about the London Underground, also referred to as “The Tube,” the oldest subway or metro transit system on this planet.

There are currently 270 stations open and 249 miles (402 km) of active lines.

There are numerous previous stations and tunnels that at the moment are closed.

In the 2019/2020 12 months, there have been almost 1.34 billion passenger journeys.

Passenger journey totals in 2020/2021 have been considerably decrease because of the coronavirus pandemic, with simply over 296 million as of June 2021.

The London Underground is patrolled by the British Transport Police (BTP).

Some stations are beneath the jurisdiction of the BTP and native police companies.

Over 12,000 CCTV cameras are used to watch the London Underground stations, depots, automobile parks and trains.

January 9, 1863 – The London Underground begins operating on the Metropolitan Railway. Forty thousand passengers experience the Underground on the primary day. This route is now served by the Circle Line and the Hammersmith & City Line.

1863 – Metropolitan Line opens (purple line on the map).

1864 – Hammersmith & City Line opens (pink line on the map).

1868 – District Line opens (inexperienced line on the map).

1869 – East London Line opens (orange line on the map).

1884 – Circle Line opens (yellow line on the map).

1890 – Northern Line opens (black line on the map).

1898 – Waterloo & City Line opens (teal on the map).

1900 – Central Line opens (pink line on the map).

1906 – Bakerloo Line opens (brown line on the map). Piccadilly Line opens (darkish blue on the map).

1911 – The first escalators are put in, at Earl’s Court station.

1913 – First look of the circle and horizontal bar image.

1929 – The final operated by hand doorways on tube trains are changed by air-operated doorways.

1969 – Victoria Line opens (gentle blue on the map).

1979 – Jubilee Line opens (silver line on the map).

November 18, 1987 – A hearth at King’s Cross station is attributable to a burning match falling onto a wooden-tread escalator panel. Thirty-one folks die within the fireplace.

July 7, 2005 – Four suicide bombers detonate themselves aboard three Tube trains and a bus throughout morning rush hour, killing 52 folks and injuring round 700.

July 21, 2005 – Four bombing incidents in London take place nearly concurrently, three on subway trains, one on a bus. Three small units explode at three separate Underground subway stations, two weeks after the July 7 terror assaults. Small blasts happen at Warren Street, Oval and Shepherd’s Bush stations. Scotland Yard additionally responds to an “incident” on a bus at Hackney Road and Columbia Road in east London. There are not any casualties.

2007- For the primary time, the Tube carries one billion passengers in a 12 months.

2013 – The a hundred and fiftieth anniversary.

July 8, 2015 – A 24-hour strike begins 6 p.m. native time. The strike motion is known as after unions and the London Underground fail to agree on a pay deal over a brand new “Night Tube” service as a result of begin in September.

February 23, 2016 – It is introduced that Crossrail, a brand new rail line undertaking, will likely be known as the Elizabeth Line. The new line is scheduled to totally open in autumn 2019.

April 15, 2016 – Phil Sayer, recognized for the London Tube’s “mind the gap” and “stand clear of the doors” security bulletins, dies.

September 15, 2017 – A rush hour blast attributable to an improvised explosive gadget on a London Underground prepare at Parsons Green station injures not less than 30 folks in what police name a terrorist incident.

May 12, 2021 – Safety testing begins on the brand new Crossrail/Elizabeth Line trains. Project leaders count on the brand new line to start operating in early 2022, nearly 4 years delayed.

May 17, 2022 – Queen Elizabeth II makes a surprise public appearance at the opening ceremony of the Crossrail/Elizabeth Line. The first stage opens to the general public on May 24.

Subterranean relics: While London’s tube community has 270 stations, not less than 50 are at present nonoperational, and lots of have been closed to the general public for years. Click via the gallery to see extra of those “ghost stations”

Buried gems: Open since 1906, Piccadilly Circus station has been extensively modernized over time, main to varied tunnels and passageways changing into off-limits.

Fascinating previous: The Clapham South deep-level shelter in south London acted as a refuge for Londoners throughout World War II and was later used to accommodate migrant staff from the Caribbean in 1948 earlier than being closed in 1956.

Underground adventures: Visitors have been capable of discover a number of the UK capital’s disused stations and tunnels by way of the London Transport Museum’s Hidden London excursions.

Movie appearances: The Charing Cross Jubilee line, which closed simply 20 years after it was launched in 1979, is commonly used as a filming location and has appeared in movies akin to “Skyfall” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.”

Historic areas: Prime Minister Winston Churchill famously spent the night time on the disused Down Street station throughout World War II.

Disused tunnels: Moorgate station has been revamped and upgraded a number of occasions over time, and numerous tunnels and passageways have been deserted consequently.

Open-air stations: The deserted tunnels of the previous Highgate station could be discovered alongside the Parkland Walk, which runs via woodland between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace, a results of the scrapped Northern Heights undertaking.

Public artwork: A sculpture of an impish sprite from Cornish folklore by sculptor Marilyn Collins lies on the deserted Crouch End station, positioned alongside the Parkland Walk in North London.

Second likelihood: Ongar station might have been dropped from the Central line in 1994 as a result of it was underused, however it’s been reborn as a part of the Epping-Ongar heritage line.

Station reincarnated: The former Osterley & Spring Grove station was remodeled right into a second-hand bookshop within the mid-Nineteen Sixties.

Unique areas: Many tube stations have come and gone for the reason that world’s oldest subterranean railway community launched again in 1863, and London’s ghost stations are a seamless supply of fascination for guests and Londoners.




