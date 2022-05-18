London Underground Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—



Here’s some background details about the London Underground, also referred to as “The Tube,” the oldest subway or metro transit system on this planet.

There are currently 270 stations open and 249 miles (402 km) of active lines.

There are numerous previous stations and tunnels that at the moment are closed.

In the 2019/2020 12 months, there have been almost 1.34 billion passenger journeys.

Passenger journey totals in 2020/2021 have been considerably decrease because of the coronavirus pandemic, with simply over 296 million as of June 2021.

The London Underground is patrolled by the British Transport Police (BTP).

Some stations are beneath the jurisdiction of the BTP and native police companies.

Over 12,000 CCTV cameras are used to watch the London Underground stations, depots, automobile parks and trains.

January 9, 1863 – The London Underground begins operating on the Metropolitan Railway. Forty thousand passengers experience the Underground on the primary day. This route is now served by the Circle Line and the Hammersmith & City Line.

1863 – Metropolitan Line opens (purple line on the map).

1864 – Hammersmith & City Line opens (pink line on the map).

1868 – District Line opens (inexperienced line on the map).

1869 – East London Line opens (orange line on the map).

1884 – Circle Line opens (yellow line on the map).

1890 – Northern Line opens (black line on the map).

1898 – Waterloo & City Line opens (teal on the map).

1900 – Central Line opens (pink line on the map).

1906 – Bakerloo Line opens (brown line on the map). Piccadilly Line opens (darkish blue on the map).

1911 – The first escalators are put in, at Earl’s Court station.

1913 – First look of the circle and horizontal bar image.

1929 – The final operated by hand doorways on tube trains are changed by air-operated doorways.

1969 – Victoria Line opens (gentle blue on the map).

1979 – Jubilee Line opens (silver line on the map).

November 18, 1987 – A hearth at King’s Cross station is attributable to a burning match falling onto a wooden-tread escalator panel. Thirty-one folks die within the fireplace.

July 7, 2005 – Four suicide bombers detonate themselves aboard three Tube trains and a bus throughout morning rush hour, killing 52 folks and injuring round 700.

July 21, 2005 – Four bombing incidents in London take place nearly concurrently, three on subway trains, one on a bus. Three small units explode at three separate Underground subway stations, two weeks after the July 7 terror assaults. Small blasts happen at Warren Street, Oval and Shepherd’s Bush stations. Scotland Yard additionally responds to an “incident” on a bus at Hackney Road and Columbia Road in east London. There are not any casualties.

2007- For the primary time, the Tube carries one billion passengers in a 12 months.

2013 – The a hundred and fiftieth anniversary.

July 8, 2015 – A 24-hour strike begins 6 p.m. native time. The strike motion is known as after unions and the London Underground fail to agree on a pay deal over a brand new “Night Tube” service as a result of begin in September.

February 23, 2016 – It is introduced that Crossrail, a brand new rail line undertaking, will likely be known as the Elizabeth Line. The new line is scheduled to totally open in autumn 2019.

April 15, 2016 – Phil Sayer, recognized for the London Tube’s “mind the gap” and “stand clear of the doors” security bulletins, dies.

September 15, 2017 – A rush hour blast attributable to an improvised explosive gadget on a London Underground prepare at Parsons Green station injures not less than 30 folks in what police name a terrorist incident.

May 12, 2021 – Safety testing begins on the brand new Crossrail/Elizabeth Line trains. Project leaders count on the brand new line to start operating in early 2022, nearly 4 years delayed.

May 17, 2022 – Queen Elizabeth II makes a surprise public appearance at the opening ceremony of the Crossrail/Elizabeth Line. The first stage opens to the general public on May 24.