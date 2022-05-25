LSG vs RCB Kolkata Weather Update: Can Rain Play Spoilsport As LSG And RCB Face Off In Eliminator? | Cricket News

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off within the Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The groups completed third and fourth respectively within the league stage and the winner of the conflict will go forward and face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. There have been fears of rain affecting Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, however fortunately the match was performed in its entirety with none climate interruptions. On Wednesday too, the match is about to go forward as scheduled.

According to AccuWeather, the skies are set to be ‘principally clear’ till 9 pm and ‘clear’ thereafter.

There are thunderstorms anticipated until about 4 pm, after which the skies are anticipated to filter out, permitting the match to be performed uninterrupted.

Should rain gods play spoilsport and no play is feasible in regulation time, then a Super Over might resolve the destiny of the 2 groups.

If within the occasion {that a} Super Over can also be not potential, the league standing will take priority and can resolve the winner, information company PTI quoting an IPL briefing notice reported on Monday.

“The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs,” PTI reported quoting the IPL pointers.

“For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match.” If the Super Over just isn’t potential “the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final,” it added.

While Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are scheduled to be held on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Qualifier 2 and the ultimate are slated to be held on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)