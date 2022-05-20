Luxury Watch Retailer Ethos IPO: Fully Subscribed On Last Day

Ethos IPO will get absolutely subscribed on final day of provide

New Delhi:

The preliminary public provide of luxurious and premium watch retail participant Ethos received absolutely subscribed on Friday’s final day of subscription.

According to NSE information, the Rs 472.3 crore IPO obtained bids for 41,38,650 shares towards 39,79,957 shares on provide, translating into 1.04 instances subscription.

The portion for non-institutional traders obtained 1.48 instances subscription, whereas the class for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received subscribed 1.06 instances and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 84 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a contemporary subject of fairness shares aggregating to Rs 375 crore and a proposal on the market of as much as 11,08,037 fairness shares.

The value vary for the provide was Rs 836-878 per share.

Proceeds from the contemporary issuance will likely be utilised for reimbursement of the debt, funding working capital necessities, opening new shops and normal company functions.

Ethos has the most important portfolio of premium and luxurious watches in India. It retails 50 premium and luxurious watch manufacturers like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain.

Under Ethos’s model title, it opened its first luxurious retail watch retailer in January 2003 in Chandigarh.

Emkay Global Financial Services and InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers have been the provide managers.

The fairness shares of the corporate will likely be listed on BSE and NSE.