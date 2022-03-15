Mac Jones Seems Pretty Excited About Patriots Adding Another Alabama Alum In Mack Wilson

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are including one other former Alabama participant to their roster, reportedly buying linebacker Mack Wilson in a commerce with the Cleveland Browns. The transfer seems to convey pleasure to a different former Alabama participant on the New England roster: Quarterback Mac Jones.

The two had been teammates at Alabama for only one season in 2018 — Jones’ first 12 months with the crew and Wilson’s third and closing — however we all know that the Crimson Tide bond runs deep with anybody who performs for Nick Saban. Jones despatched out a Tweet shortly after the swap and, surprisingly, didn’t go along with “roll tide.”

READ MORE: Tennessee Man Arrested At South Station With 11 Guns In Backpack, Boston Police Say

Instead, Jones merely wrote “BAMA” and tagged Wilson with the message, “let’s work.”

Simple sufficient. Though possibly “Roll Patriots” is extra acceptable going ahead.

READ MORE: Rhode Island Seeks Votes For New License Plate Design

Wilson was a fifth-round choose by Cleveland in 2019 after he racked up 113 complete tackles, seven tackles for a loss, a sack and a compelled fumble over his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. The Montgomery, AL native had a stable rookie 12 months for the Browns, however his taking part in time and manufacturing decreased over the past two seasons.

Now he turns into the fifth former Alabama participant on New England’s present roster, becoming a member of Jones, working again Damien Harris, defensive sort out Christian Barmore and linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Free agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower can also be an Alabama alum.

MORE NEWS: Baby Lamb Kiki At Massachusetts Farm Now Standing Thanks To Wheelchair Donation

And after he drafted two gamers from Alabama final 12 months (Jones and Barmore), nobody could be shocked if Bill Belichick faucets into the Saban properly once more when the NFL Draft rolls round on the finish of April.