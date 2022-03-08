Madonna spotted in rare unfiltered photos with son Rocco Ritchie

The legendary artist was pictured in a uncommon unedited second whereas out and about together with her 21-year-old son Rocco Ritchie in London.

Pop icon Madonna was photographed out and about with son Rocco Ritchie Saturday evening, in uncommon pics sans Instagram filters.

The mother-son duo have been seen leaving Harry’s Bar in London’s stylish Mayfair neighbourhood late Saturday evening, with Madonna, 63, rocking an outsized pair of sun shades, a black turtleneck and high-waisted shorts.

The Material Girl singer accomplished the look with a protracted black coat, studded boots, tights and a pink belt round her waist, together with a Commes des Garcons “Lovable Rebel” bag.

Madonna’s 21-year-old son — whom she shares with Guy Ritchie — appeared equally dapper in a gray go well with, black tie and brown gown footwear.

Madonna has been posting plenty of risqué photos by way of social media as of late, with a lot of her followers calling her out over hypothesis that they’ve been closely edited.

Rapper 50 Cent even weighed in, mocking her for a latest lingerie picture shoot.

“Yo this is the funniest s — t LOL,” the ‘In da Club’ rapper, 46, wrote on his Instagram Story. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up.”

The ‘Like A Virgin’ hit maker quickly clapped back, accusing him of “pretending” to be her “friend.”

“Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult,” she wrote.

Nelly also attempted to publicly shame Madonna for a recent photo, which confirmed her carrying fishnet tights and an embroidered jacket.

“Some things should be covered up,” the ‘Lil Bit’ rapper, 47, commented on her put up.

Fans have been fast to criticise the musician, nevertheless, accusing him of being “hypocritical.”

“If a writer of songs like ‘shake ya tail feather’ and ‘it’s getting hot in here so take off all your clothes’ gets triggered by Madonna’s ass photo shoot, just know dude, we’re laughing at your hypocritical BS,” certainly one of Madonna’s followers replied.

“Don’t sing about girls getting naked, then criticise it.”

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced right here with permission