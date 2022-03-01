Madras High Court Closes Contempt Case Related To River Linking Project

The Madras High Court bench stated no case for contempt of court docket is made out. (Representational)

Chennai:

There isn’t any willful disobedience of an order handed in 2015 with regard to implementation of Thamirabarani-Karumeniyar-Nambiar river linking undertaking, the Madras High Court on Tuesday stated and closed a contempt of court docket utility filed in 2017 by the then DMK MLA P Appavu.

Mr Appavu is presently the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Holding that no case is made out for initiating contempt proceedings, the primary bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy closed the petition, which sought to punish the then Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan.

The contempt petition was filed in 2017 alleging the state authorities had dedicated ‘willful disobedience’ of the court docket order handed in 2015 on the time sure implementation of the third and fourth section of undertaking to take water to Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district and its surrounding areas.

The bench stated no case for contempt of court docket is made out. It requested the counsel for the petitioner that what order of the court docket was violated and identified that there isn’t a route and no contempt as properly. The contempt of court docket petition is closed and the notices issued had been discharged, the bench stated within the order.

Petitioner had alleged that the AIADMK authorities put the undertaking, launched by the sooner DMK authorities, on the backburner after coming to energy in 2011.

