Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes near Desert Hot Springs

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Sunday at 11:16 p.m. two miles from Desert Hot Springs, based on the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 4 miles from Yucca Valley, eight miles from Cathedral City, eight miles from Palm Springs and 12 miles from Rancho Mirage.

In the previous 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher centered close by.

An common of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 happen per yr in California and Nevada, based on a current three-year knowledge pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.7 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

