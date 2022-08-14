World
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia – Times of India
JAKARTA: An undersea earthquake shook a part of jap Indonesia on Sunday, however there have been no speedy studies of great injury or casualties.
The US Geological Survey mentioned the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It mentioned the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the ocean.
The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, which put the quake at 5.9-magnitude and 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) depth, mentioned the quake was unlikely to set off a tsunami.
Indonesia, an unlimited archipelago of 270 million folks, is often struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis due to its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault traces that arcs the Pacific.
In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed a minimum of 25 folks and injured greater than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, the identical magnitude earthquake additionally killed greater than 100 folks and injured almost 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.
