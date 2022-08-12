Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes debut with updated design. Launch date revealed

The value of the brand new Mahindra Scorpio Classic might be introduced on August 20.

Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday introduced the launch of the brand new Scorpio Classic mannequin with a purpose to have a good time the large success of the unique SUV within the final 20 years. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will include an up to date exterior design, newest interiors and a strong engine. The upcoming mannequin will, nonetheless, retain the silhouette of the unique mannequin.

First Published Date: