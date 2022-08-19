Major travel disruption in London as public transport workers strike

Public transport staff in London staged contemporary strikes on Friday over pay and situations, inflicting main journey disruption throughout the British capital.

This is the newest walkout in what has been a turbulent summer season of commercial motion within the UK, with staff in numerous sectors calling for pay rises according to decades-high inflation and a hovering value of residing.

Members of the RMT transport staff union, which represents a majority of the trade’s workforce, known as Friday’s strike over job cuts, pension safety, pay and adjustments to working practices.

Nationwide rail strikes had been additionally held on Thursday, affecting nearly all of companies throughout the nation.

Union members have rejected an eight per cent pay rise supply as they are saying it’s beneath inflation. Further nationwide rail strikes are deliberate for Saturday.

The UK authorities has taken a troublesome stance on the strikes, vowing to not take part in talks with union leaders.

