Malavika Mohanan looks angelic in white halter neck gown in latest photo-shoot : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Every season, vibrant hues like reds, greens, and yellows will dominate the speak, however this season, celebrities are giving the pristine white shade the literal excellent rating. South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan has additionally given the color white her seal of approval. We cannot blame her for saying that white is her “favourite” color this season. She has additionally been serving up beautiful appears to be like in white, and as soon as extra, whereas sporting her favorite color, she has ignited the web.

Malavika Mohanan appears to be like angelic in white halter neck robe in newest photo-shoot

In the South, Malavika Mohanan is probably the most well-known actress. The actress is famend for her appearing skills in addition to for her fashionable and glam sense on the subject of outfit decisions. She is famend for turning consideration together with her beautiful look. Malavika has as soon as once more dazzled everybody and lit up the web together with her most up-to-date pictures. Malavika Mohanan slid into a beautiful white bodycon gown with a plunging halter neckline that opens on the again and is emphasised by ruching element. Malavika’s body is evenly skimmed by the gown, highlighting her contours. Her apparel prices Rs. 10,000 and is offered at Dollay Pop. Malavika accessorised her outfit with a white feather boa, giving all the ensemble an opulent contact that attracted consideration.

Malavika made it fashionable and delicate by sporting a pearl choker necklace. She selected smoky eyes, peach cheeks, and lipstick for her make-up. She made the suitable choice, letting her gown stand out with minimal make-up. Her face framing strands and silky hair in a bun added additional attraction to her traditional look. She captioned her put up as , “Did I say white is my favourite colour?”

On the work entrance, Malavika was final seen in Tamil movie Maaran alongside Dhanush. She additionally has the Hindi movie Yudhra within the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Malavika Mohanan is roped in to play feminine lead in Prabhas’ subsequent with Maruthi.

SUMMARY OF LOOK DETAILS:

ACTRESS: Malavika Mohanan

OUTFIT: Dollaypop

STYLIST: Chandini Whabi

JEWELLERY: Bling factor retailer

MAKE-UP: Sonam Chandna Sagar

HAIR: Seema Mane

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan looks heavenly in white diamond thigh slit gown worth Rs.24K for Midday India awards

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.