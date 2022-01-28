Mali ‘ruling nothing out’ in relationship with France

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop mentioned on Friday that his authorities was “ruling nothing out” relating to its relations with France, amid fraught tensions between the 2 nations.

Speaking to French broadcaster RFI, he added that the query of French troops leaving the conflict-torn nation “is not on the table for the moment.”

France, Mali’s former colonial energy, has hundreds of troops deployed in Mali as a part of anti-militant pressure.

The Sahel state has been struggling to comprise an Islamist insurgency that first emerged in 2012, earlier than spreading to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Diop’s intervention got here after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian informed media earlier on Friday that “things cannot stay the way they are” between the French authorities and Mali’s ruling army junta.

Relations between the 2 nations have deteriorated sharply since Mali’s military staged a coup in August 2020.

Earlier this month, the West Africa bloc ECOWAS imposed a commerce embargo and shut borders with Mali, in a call backed by France, the United States and European Union.

The transfer adopted a proposal by Mali’s junta to remain in energy for as much as 5 years earlier than staging elections — regardless of worldwide calls for that it respect a promise to carry the vote in February.

Diop, referring to Le Drian’s statements, mentioned that partaking with Mali shouldn’t be accomplished by way of the media.

“Mali is ruling nothing out,” Diop informed RFI, referring to the nation’s relationship with France.

“The threats, the invective, the insults must stop to give way to a realistic engagement, he added.

“If a presence at a given moment is judged to be contrary to the interests of Mali, we will not hesitate to assume our responsibilities,” Diop mentioned, including that “we are not at that point.”

