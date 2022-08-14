Man City earn 2nd win by thrashing Bournemouth 4-0 in EPL Loop Jamaica

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland may not hog all of Manchester City’s targets this season, in any case.

Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden had been City’s scorers — together with an own-goal — in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth within the Premier League on Saturday, with Haaland barely getting a sight on aim at Etihad Stadium.

The Norway striker scored each of City’s targets of their opening-weekend 2-0 win at West Ham however was principally crowded out per week later as Bournemouth sat deep with loads of males behind the ball in a match that resembled an assault vs. protection coaching train.

City’s midfielders reaped the advantages of the additional give attention to Haaland.

Gundogan’s aim did contain City’s new star striker, with Haaland holding off his marker along with his again to aim and clipping a ball by to the Germany midfielder. Gundogan’s left-footed end discovered the underside nook within the nineteenth for his fiftieth aim for City.

De Bruyne scored the decide of the targets, the playmaker slicing inside on a counterattack led by Foden within the thirty first, beating a defender and bending his shot with the skin of his proper foot into the far nook.

De Bruyne returned the favour for Foden six minutes later, slipping an excellent cross by the legs of a defender and into the trail of his teammate, who took a contact and fired in a deflected shot that beat goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Haaland’s greatest likelihood fell within the 73rd when he mishit a first-time shot large from Jack Grealish’s cut-back. The striker was substituted moments later.

The scoring was accomplished by Jefferson Lerma, who unwittingly turned a cross from Joao Cancelo into his personal web from inside Bournemouth’s six-yard field.

It was a wake-up name for Bournemouth after the promoted group began the season with a surprisingly snug 2-0 win over Aston Villa final weekend.

City supervisor Pep Guardiola once more selected to start out with Bernardo Silva on the bench. The Portugal midfielder has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona and didn’t begin towards West Ham, both.