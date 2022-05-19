Man creates videos in which he acts like a dad for kids who don’t have a father

Fathers are the kid’s first heroes for most individuals as they give the impression of being as much as them in childhood. They are somebody who train quite a lot of issues to their youngsters like driving a bicycle and studying tie a tie. However, there are some youngsters who sadly must develop up with no father. A person named Summer Clayton simulates being a father to youngsters who don’t have a dad on Instagram and it’s actually healthful to look at. The man posts movies of himself the place he has conversations with the viewers like a father would have along with his youngsters.

Summer Clayton posts movies on his Instagram account named officialyourprouddad. One such video that he posted on March 29 has greater than 29,000 views. In the video, he simulates a dialog {that a} dad has along with his youngsters on the dinner desk. He asks the viewer to inform them one good factor and one dangerous factor that occurred to them through the day.

“A POV of dinner with your Dad,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The feedback part of the publish was crammed with customers praising the kindness of the person for displaying them what it feels prefer to have a dad.

“Thank you so much for this. I cried because it made me happy, I miss my dad a lot and this video really made me feel things so thank you,” commented an Instagram person. “Man you don’t know how much this hit. I never had my dad around and all I felt watching this video was like a warm blanket covering me on a winter morning thanks dude,” wrote one other person. “I didn’t grow up with my Dad, barely saw him, never missed him because I didn’t know the difference and my Mum was great… But this would have been really nice,” posted one other particular person.

In one other video, he posted a few test in with dad by which he asks the viewer how was their weekend like.

Summer Clayton has greater than 27,000 followers on Instagram.

