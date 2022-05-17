Man seems to appear out of nowhere in this viral video related to Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, a fictional character from Marvel Cinematic Universe, has fairly a fan following. In reality, for the reason that launch of the movie Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness the place the character is the primary antagonist, social media platforms are abuzz with numerous sorts of posts concerning the movie. There is a modern video and it reveals an individual at a theme park dressed because the character strolling with a lady with the identical outfit. The video earned appreciation from many. However, just a few eagle-eyed tweeple observed one thing else within the video that’s now going viral.

The video was initially posted on TikTok and afterward Twitter. “I am going to become a puddle,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The video reveals the lady and the woman strolling hand in hand with others passing them. What has, nevertheless, intrigued individuals is a person in purple T-shirt who crosses the duo and plainly he appeared out of nowhere.

Take a have a look at the video:

The submit has been shared just a few days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has accrued greater than 14.9 million views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“We need to find who this guy is… Twitter, give us a hand,” wrote a Twitter person and shared a screenshot from the video showcasing the person within the purple shirt. “Anybody else see the man in red shirt appear out of nowhere?” requested one other. An particular person joined in and replied, “Who opened that portal? He must have come from one, that’s the only explanation!”

“Yeah, that’s nice and all, but… where did this guy come from? He just appeared outta nowhere,” questioned one more Twitter person. “That dude popped out of nowhere lmfao,” expressed one other.

What are your ideas on the video?