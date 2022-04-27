Man sits for job interview during chemotherapy session. See viral post

Life is hard and has many ups and downs however what issues is how folks react to such dire conditions. Some folks present such grit and dedication when going by means of a tough patch in life that it’s past inspiring. Like this put up shared on LinkedIn by Arsh Nandan Prasad. He is in search of a job on the skilled networking web site like many others however what makes him completely different is that he’s preventing a battle on the private entrance too.

In the photograph he posted, he’s seen sitting for a job interview with a laptop computer in entrance of him however he’s sitting on a hospital mattress as he’s present process a chemotherapy session for most cancers therapy.

“When you give your best in the interviews but are not selected for the mere fact that you are going through a rough patch in life certainly shows how generous these companies are. As the recruiters come to know that I’m fighting Cancer, I see the change in their expressions. I don’t need your sympathy!! I’m here to prove myself. Just a recent pic of me giving an interview during my Chemotherapy sessions,” he wrote within the put up.

Shared three days in the past, the put up has bought greater than 99,000 likes and hundreds of feedback.

“Kudos to you Arsh. When I was going through cancer, my co-workers were shocked that I kept working. I would even take conference calls while I was hooked up to my chemo drip. Many people are afraid of the word cancer and don’t realise that continuing to work often helps keep us sane and positive while getting treatment,” a person commented on LinkedIn. “Hats off. Much power to you. You have inspired a million people out here. Take a bow sir,” posted one other person.

Meanwhile, the person bought a job supply too from Nilesh Satpute, CEO and Founder of Applied Cloud Computing. “Hi Arsh! You are a warrior. Please stop attending interviews during your treatment. I checked your credentials they are very strong. You can join us whenever you want. There will be no interview,” Satpute commented on the put up.

