Man Slits Wife’s Throat At Karnataka Court, Soon After Decision To Reunite

The couple had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Bengaluru:

A person slit the throat of his spouse with a machete at a household court docket in Karnataka the place the 2 had gone to attend a counselling session after they filed for divorce. The man tried to flee after the assault however was overpowered by bystanders and handed over to the police. The lady was rushed to the hospital the place she died throughout remedy.

Minutes earlier, on the counselling session, the couple had agreed to bury their variations and reunite to save lots of their marriage of seven years.

Shivakumar attacked his spouse, Chaitra, when she stepped out after one-hour counselling on the Holenarasipura household court docket in Hassan district. He adopted her to the washroom and slit her throat with a machete, leaving her bleeding profusely. He was overpowered by bystanders when he tried to flee after committing the crime.

Chaitra was rushed to a hospital the place she was placed on synthetic respiration. She died throughout remedy as she had misplaced a whole lot of blood as a result of deep minimize on her throat.

Shivakumar has been charged with homicide.

Police officers are investigating how the person managed to sneak the weapon contained in the court docket complicated.

“The incident happened on the court premises. We have him in our custody. We have seized the weapon he used to commit the crime. We will investigate what transpired after the counselling session, and how he managed to get the weapon inside the court. Was this a premeditated murder, we will have the details during the course of the investigation,” Hariram Shankar, a senior cop in Hassan, mentioned.