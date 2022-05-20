Man talks to squirrels while feeding them. Heartwarming video amazes people

Pet parents and even those that love animals typically discover themselves speaking to the lovely creatures. Just like this man does on this tremendous candy video. Shared on Instagram, the clip showcases the person speaking to 2 squirrels whereas feeding them. What, nevertheless, has received folks over is the well mannered means by which he talks to the animals.

The man named Derrick Downey Jr posted the video on his Instagram web page. “Simple things always mean the most to me. Give me all the experiences of what nature has to offer and I’m good,” he shared together with the video.

The video opens to point out the person sitting on floor with one squirrel standing beside him and consuming. He is seen speaking to the opposite one and asking it to take a look at him as an alternative of the digital camera. We received’t give away all of the enjoyable the video reveals, so check out the video.

The video has been posted about 4 days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered severalviews and the numbers are shortly growing. The heartwarming video has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous feedback.

“I’ll never be over this lol,” actor Loren Lott posted whereas reacting to the video. “Best squirrel dad ever!” wrote chef Gabrielle Reyes.

“Hahahahaha omg this is sooo adorable babe I love this!!!” expressed a 3rd. “This is beautiful,” commented a fourth. “Oh now you’re Doctor Dolittle,” exclaimed a fifth. “I love this,” shared a sixth. Just a few others too expressed the identical notion.

A day in the past, he additionally posted a video showcasing his response to the video going viral. Take a have a look at the way in which he celebrates and don’t overlook to show up the quantity.

