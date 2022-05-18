Man who allegedly fired BB gun charged

An alleged gunman has been charged after photographs had been fired within the coronary heart of the Gold Coast in Queensland, triggering a direct lockdown.

The 38-year-old Varsity Lakes man was discovered hiding out close to a unit complicated alongside Hamilton Ave at Surfers Paradise at 1.30pm on Tuesday after reviews of a battle between two males.

Police allege one man pulled out a BB gun and fired photographs at one other man exterior a excessive rise at round 1pm.

In a dramatic flip of occasions, police locked down the realm and urged residents to remain indoors whereas they pursued the person.

Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Angelique Maloney mentioned a number of individuals reported the incident.

Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Angelique Maloney mentioned there have been “several reports of an armed male on the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise.”

“Shortly after, we were informed that a shot had been fired.”.

The man, who has since been arrested, is believed to have weaponised a “gas-powered BB-type handgun”, which seems to be much like an actual firearm.

Police are to but to seek out the individual the alleged offender was chasing.

Detectives and cops remained on the scene following the incident.

There was a heavy police presence in the course of the incident, with officers kitted out in bulletproof vests.

The 38-year-old man has been charged with one depend every of harmful conduct with a weapon and possess harmful medicine.

He was refused police bail and is predicted to face Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday.