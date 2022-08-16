Manchester City Complete Signing Of Spanish Defender Sergio Gomez | Football News

Manchester City on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht on a four-year deal for a reported payment of 11 million kilos ($13 million). The Under-21 worldwide turns into the Premier League champions’ fourth signing of the switch window following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

“City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football,” mentioned the 21-year-old, who was beforehand a Barcelona youth participant.

“To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to.”

City’s director of soccer Txiki Begiristain mentioned Gomez was an “exciting young talent”.

“We’re sure that he will bring additional quality to our squad both in defence and going forward and that he will only continue to develop and improve playing under Pep and his coaches,” he mentioned.

Promoted

Guardiola final week confirmed the upcoming arrival of Gomez, dismissing the suggestion he could be despatched out on mortgage this season.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)