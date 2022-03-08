Manson accuser reveals horrific abortion story

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has revealed extra explosive claims towards Marilyn Manson, together with how she acquired pregnant.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood obtained an Emmy nomination for her function in “Mildred Pierce”, however away from the highlight, she says, she lived in a continuing nightmare.

In the second half of documentary Phoenix Rising, Wood, 34, reveals she realised she was pregnant with the child of her alleged abuser, Marilyn Manson, whereas engaged on that 2011 miniseries, stories NY Post.

The two-part documentary set to air on HBO, starting March 15, is directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg.

“From the beginning of our relationship, he always had an issue with whatever birth control I was using — and I went through, like, every type to see which one he liked, and he didn’t like any of them, so essentially he didn’t want me using birth control,” Wood says within the movie, whose first half premiered in the course of the Sundance Film Festival in January.

She claims Manson refused to put on a condom and utilizing spermicides after intercourse didn’t work.

Wood determined to terminate the being pregnant and was shocked when Manson demanded she cook dinner him a meal instantly after the abortion.

“He flew out for the abortion,” Wood says on digital camera. “The second it was over it was like, ‘Make me dinner.’ And I remember being like, ‘I’m supposed to be resting — my body has gone through this trauma … there’s aftermath here.’ And he didn’t care.”

The incident almost drove her to finish her personal life. At a later, unspecified date, she says, she tried to kill herself.

“I went into the bathroom and I took [a] glass and I shattered it on the floor and just started digging at my wrists as hard as I could,” Wood tells her buddy, the artist and activist Illma Gore.

While Wood’s suicide try was finally unsuccessful, it was a turning level, she says within the movie.

“When I woke up, I felt different. I feel like whoever I was went to sleep and didn’t wake up that night, and this new version woke up and had to start rebuilding her life. I called my mom and I said, ‘I just tried to kill myself, and I need to go to a hospital, like, immediately.’ ”

Drugged and alone

The Westworld actress first identified 53-year-old Manson, whose actual title is Brian Warner, as her alleged abuser final February, after beforehand referring to a traumatic relationship with an nameless man within the press.

Phoenix Rising tracks Wood’s resolution to go public together with his title, which finally got here within the type of a press release posted on Instagram.

In the primary a part of the documentary, Wood’s explosive claims embody Manson forcing her to have sex on camera for his 2007 music video Heart-Shaped Glasses.

Wood claims Manson’s abuse was incessant. She alleges that she was compelled into isolation inside his Spanish-style Los Angeles residence, the place she says she was saved in “freezing cold” temperatures and disadvantaged of sleep.

The True Blood actress additionally says she believes Manson drugged her, with every part from meth to sleeping drugs.

“This is also when he started raping me in my sleep,” Wood says within the movie’s second half. “I’d wake up, I just remember doing the mental math quickly and thinking, ‘Just stay, just stay asleep, don’t move, just don’t move.’ So I would just lie limp and still until it was over, and then I swear to God, he would just fling my leg and walk out of the room.”

More girls’s tales

The day that Wood got here ahead together with her prices final yr, a number of different girls adopted go well with — two of whom seem within the movie’s second instalment.

The documentary exhibits them assembly collectively in October 2020, together with two former Manson assistants, together with Dan Cleary, who had not too long ago posted a viral Twitter thread about how the shock-rocker “turned [Wood] into a different person. He broke her.”

One of the ladies within the documentary, mannequin Sarah McNeilly, whose personal 2021 assertion on Instagram included allegations that she was locked in rooms when she was “bad,” says that Manson “threw me up against a wall and had a baseball bat, and said he was gonna smash my f ***ing face in.”

The different is Ashley Morgan Smithline, who’s Jewish. In a 2021 Instagram put up, she described Manson asking her to deliver him Nazi memorabilia residence from a modelling gig in Thailand, which made her really feel “so much guilt and shame.”

“I remember this one time, it actually got physical — and he, like, threw me up against a wall and had a baseball bat, and said he was gonna smash my f***ing face in because I was trying to get him to pick out pants,” McNeilly says within the movie.

Smithline, discussing how she needed to flee Manson, reveals, “I let my appendix burst. It went gangrenous, I went septic. I was, like, ‘Just let me f***ing die, just let me die so I don’t have to feel this s**t.’ ”

After briefly fleeing Manson’s residence in 2009, Wood later alleges that Manson lured her again in — and tells the group he did so by way of torture. Wood, who’s additionally Jewish, alleges Manson tied her to a prayer kneeler inside his residence and struck her repeatedly with a Nazi whip. He then allegedly shocked her welts and her “private parts” with an electrode.

“It hurt so bad that I broke the kneeler in half,” Wood advised the others. “I remember in that moment thinking, ‘Just tell him whatever he wants to hear, just tell him whatever he wants to hear’ … and I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.’ I was begging for forgiveness, and he was cradling me and saying, ‘You understand now.’ And then he cut open his hand … and made me drink his blood. And then he cut me … and drank mine.”

Manson’s lawsuit

The movie then exhibits headlines saying Wood had gotten again along with Manson. One, from Perez Hilton, who started calling Wood “Evan Rachel Whore” following the Heart-Shaped Glasses video, proclaimed “Evan Rachel Whore and Marilyn Manson: ‘On’ Again!” with the phrase “HO” scrawled over her head.

“The allegations that Evan Rachel Wood has made against Marilyn Manson are recent,” Hilton advised The Post in a press release when requested for touch upon his protection. “I believe her.”

To date, not less than 15 girls have accused Manson of sexual, emotional and bodily abuse; authorities have launched an investigation, however no prices have been introduced.

On Wednesday, Manson sued Wood in LA Superior Court, charging that she and Gore have defamed him with rape allegations for their very own financial achieve and deliberately inflicted emotional misery upon him.

The go well with alleges that Wood’s 2021 Instagram assertion got here after “months of conspiring with Gore on how to use Wood’s celebrity status to recruit other women and co-ordinate their ‘stories,’ ” but additionally that they “derailed [Manson’s] career” and used Phoenix Rising to “recruit, co-ordinate, and pressure women who had been linked to Warner to make false accusations of abuse against him.”

“As we detailed in our lawsuit, nothing that Evan Rachel Wood, Illma Gore or their hand-picked co-conspirators have said on this matter can be trusted,” Manson’s lawyer, Howard King, advised The Post in a press release relating to the movie. “This is just more of the same.”

This article initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission.