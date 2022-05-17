Maserati to introduce open-top MC20 Cielo on May 25

Maserati has confirmed that it’ll introduce its open-top MC20 supercar referred to as the Cielo on May 25. Maserati shared the MC20 Cielo stands for Maserati Corse referring to racing and the 20 stands for the 12 months 2020 whereas the Cielo refers back to the sky. Maserati mentioned this new mannequin options the DNA of a brilliant sports activities automobile together with providing a clean driving expertise to the consumer. Maserati additionally knowledgeable that the upcoming mannequin is the brand new spyder and has been developed in Itlay on the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena.

Maserati will produce the MC20 Cielo in its manufacturing facility positioned in Viale Ciro Menotti, as is the coupe. Details relating to technical and mechanical specs of the brand new automobile should not identified but, however the premium carmaker has proven the mannequin in sky blue coated camouflage. Maserati has additionally posted a teaser video on its official Instagram web page the place the brand new automobile has not been proven however the sky seems together with the revving sound of the automobile. The video seems as somebody taking video whereas the roof of the MC20 Cielo was open.

The all-new Maserati MC20 Cielo will include a carbon fibre physique and it’s being anticipated that it’ll sport the identical drivetrain because the MC20 supercar. The Maserati MC20 supercar comes with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that may churn an influence output of 621 hp and an enormous torque of 730 Nm. The automobile can dash from zero to 100 kmph in mere 2.9 seconds and presents a high pace of 325 kmph.

An electrical variant of this lineup can also be being anticipated, nonetheless, Maserati has maintained a silence on that. The firm although has mentioned that the electrical variant will probably be extra highly effective than the ICE model with larger options.

