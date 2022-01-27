Matildas set up quarter-final date with South Korea

They conceded a aim for the primary time on the match, however the Matildas have received once more to arrange an Asian Cup quarter-final showdown with South Korea.

The Matildas will meet South Korea within the Asian Cup quarter-finals after sealing first place in Group B with a 2-1 win over Thailand in Mumbai.

Goals to Emily van Egmond and Sam Kerr, who began the match on the bench, ensured the Matildas would prime their group with three wins from three matches.

However, Australia’s hopes of a 3rd successive clear sheet had been dashed in stoppage time when Thailand substitute Nipawan Panyosuk scored with an excellent volley after the Matildas didn’t cope with a late nook.

Similar defensive lapses may show expensive on Sunday night time when the Australians meet the South Koreans – who completed second in Group C behind Japan – for a spot within the semi-finals.

With his aspect having already sealed quarter-final qualification after two straight group wins, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson made 9 adjustments to the staff that began in final Monday night time’s 4-0 win over the Philippines.

Only van Egmond and Steph Catley had been retained within the beginning line-up, with Gustavsson giving a bunch of his fringe gamers an opportunity to impress.

The Matildas additionally used their third goalkeeper of the match, with the skilled Lydia Williams beginning between the posts.

Kerr was one in every of 5 substitutes who entered the competition, the others being Kyah Simon, Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik, who tasted sport time for the primary time within the match.

“Im extremely impressed and happy how we’ve been able to manage players throughout the group stage from a physical perspective but I’m also happy from a football perspective,” Gustavsson mentioned.

“We’ve been true to who we are no matter who’s on the park. We play the same way, everyone sees the same picture, we have the aggressive mindset (and) we attack with the ball.”

However, the Matildas, who misplaced attacking weapon Tameka Yallop to Covid-19 through the week, didn’t emerge unscathed from the competition, with Melbourne City teenager Holly McNamara limping off with what appeared a severe leg harm within the second half.

“It’s always emotional to see a player going down like that, and you worry about her,” Gustavsson mentioned.

“I hope she gets well as soon as possible because she’s been really good at training, and it was a well-deserved start for her.”

The winner of the Matildas-South Korea conflict will meet both the Philippines or Chinese Taipei for place within the last.

Despite dropping to Australia, Thailand additionally reached the quarter-finals, the place they’ll tackle Japan.

In the opposite quarter-final, Group A winners China meet Vietnam.