McKenzie claims journalist of the year honours, as Herald, Age make mark at Kennedy Awards

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age received a number of Kennedy Awards for excellence in journalism on Friday night time as Nick McKenzie, investigative reporter for each mastheads and Channel Nine, took out the journalist of the 12 months honour for a second time.

More than 400 folks gathered at Royal Randwick in Sydney to see McKenzie take out the gong once more, after he received it in 2020.

McKenzie and Joel Tozer additionally received the excellent finance reporting for The Fallen Star for each mastheads and 60 Minutes, whereas Tozer and Adele Ferguson claimed the excellent shopper affairs reporting award for Bad Look: Exposing the dark underbelly of the cosmetic surgery industry, additionally on 60 Minutes.

Ferguson, Lauren Day and Klaus Toft received the excellent investigative reporting honour for Cosmetic Cowboys, a joint manufacturing for the ABC’s Four Corners and Nine publications.