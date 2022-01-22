Meat Loaf ‘an anti-vaxxer’ before Covid

The late singer was reportedly anti-vaccine mandate and anti-mask and mentioned he didn’t wish to be ‘controlled’ earlier than his Covid-related dying.

The late rocker Meat Loaf was outspokenly anti-vaccine mandate and anti-mask earlier than his dying — as soon as telling a reporter, “If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled,” in line with experiences.

The 74-year-old Bat Out of Hell singer — who was reportedly critically ill with Covid-19 before he passed away — was against pandemic restrictions, slamming lockdowns and masks mandates throughout an interview final summer time, the New York Post experiences.

Stream extra leisure information reside & on demand with Flash, Australia’s greatest information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

The Grammy Award-winning musician, whose actual identify was Marvin Lee Aday, additionally railed towards vaccine mandates in Australia, sources told TMZ.

Meat Loaf, who struggled with bronchial asthma and different well being situations, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August he thought-about lockdowns “political” and masks “useless” earlier than providing reporter Scott Mervins an embrace.

“I’m happy to give you a hug. I hug people in the middle of Covid,” Meat Loaf mentioned, including that he refused to reside life in concern.

“I’m sorry, I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now they’re stopping because of politics,” he mentioned.

“And on CNN last night, it finally came out that the masks we’re all wearing are useless. But I’ve known that for six months. They don’t do anything. They don’t stop you from getting Covid. They’re just a nuisance and make your nose itch and make it so you can’t breathe.”

He added, “If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.”

The rocker’s official reason behind dying wasn’t instantly recognized on Friday.

He had not mentioned publicly whether or not he had been vaccinated for Covid-19.

The Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad singer additionally suffered from a again harm in November, which performed a task in his declining well being.

Meat Loaf gained a Grammy for the 1993 hit I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), which soared to primary on the charts in additional than two dozen international locations

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.