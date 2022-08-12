Mel Jones to step down from Cricket Australia board

Mel Jones will step down from Cricket Australia’s board in October to concentrate on her media and different work commitments.

Jones has served as one among 9 board administrators since December 2019 but in addition works as a cricket commentator in Australia and overseas, primarily with Sky Sports in England.

She can be an advocate for inclusion, most notably working with the Victorian Government’s Change Our Game initiative to encourage feminine participation and management in sport.

Jones, who performed 5 Tests and 61 ODIs, mentioned selecting to not stand for re-election to the CA board would permit her to concentrate on her work abroad subsequent yr.

“It has been an honour to serve for three years on the CA board,” she mentioned. “But my future work commitments, particularly given that I will be overseas for many months of the year, mean that I will not be able to devote the time required to fully support my fellow board members after this year.

“I’m delighted, in fact, to have the ability to proceed my long-standing connection to cricket via my commentary, sporting and enterprise pursuits and broad vary of cricket relationships.”

CA chair Lachlan Henderson mentioned Jones had been an “excellent” board member.

“Her distinctive perspective and insights have been invaluable as now we have set the technique to make sure the persevering with future well being of the sport,” he said. “We look ahead to formally recognising Mel’s contribution on the CA board on the AGM in October.”