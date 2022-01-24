Mercedes-EQ Pushing The Envelope With Progressive Luxury In India

Sustainability and luxurious have been mutually unique phrases to one another. For the longest time, luxurious has been perceived as a “no-compromise” tradition. Pleasure and aesthetics which can be synonymous with luxurious aren’t important for survival however you would be improper. You see, the posh trade embodies a number of core philosophies that embrace consolation, sturdiness, innovation, know-how and now sustainability. The final bit is what’s making luxurious manufacturers in the present day totally different as they turn into pioneers of optimistic change. The luxurious trade acts as a task mannequin for using extra sustainable practices. And Mercedes-EQ is main the cost for progressive luxurious, a time period that defines mobility of the longer term.

Add picture caption right here

Building An Ecosystem For A Sustainable Future

That’s why by 2030, a bigger a part of the model’s portfolio will likely be electrical and a variety of these will make their approach to India. It’s additionally part of the German luxurious carmaker’s purpose to go carbon impartial by 2039. Mercedes-EQ understands the bounds of our planet, which is why it has been a needed endeavour for the automaker to innovate. The automaker’s targets for constructing an ecosystem for EVs are consistent with the necessities of the Paris World Climate Accord. And to realize these targets, the model requires extra sustainable merchandise.

2022 will likely be a outstanding yr for the automaker because it plans to carry extra EVs to markets worldwide. From the EQS, EQE, EQA, EQB, and so many extra fashions within the pipeline, patrons will discover an electrical automobile that precisely meets their necessities regarding efficiency, luxurious and accessibility.

Sustainability begins from manufacturing and never simply at Mercedes-EQ however with its provider base as properly

Sustainable Production

Building the EV ecosystem is not nearly designing merchandise. It’s additionally a couple of 360-degree method to the sustainable constructing of automobiles. This not solely requires using modern applied sciences resembling electrical motors, battery tech and automobile software program but additionally incorporating all of them in a viable worth chain.

For occasion, the batteries on the upcoming EQS will likely be produced utilizing 100 per cent renewable power resembling wind, photo voltaic and hydroelectric energy. This, in fact, will trickle right down to different Mercedes-EQ vehicles going ahead. The automaker additionally plans to supply sustainable materials provides that reach to the model’s companions and suppliers as properly. So, in case you are a Mercedes-EQ provider, you’ll want to decrease your carbon footprint first.

The EQC makes use of sustainable supplies together with recycled plastic and the inclusion of greater than 100 sustainable parts

Incorporating Sustainability Now

But we do not have to “wait” to expertise the marvel of EQ know-how. The EQC was the model’s first launch in India giving us a extra detailed perspective on how the know-how works with out being intrusive in your luxurious expertise. The EQC units the requirements when it to comes utilizing sustainable supplies together with renewable uncooked supplies for upholstery together with recycled plastic, and the inclusion of greater than 100 sustainable parts.

That’s not all, even Mercedes vehicles with inside combustion engines profit from EQ know-how. The EQ Boost tech makes it to a number of of the automaker’s choices in India that brings an electrical enhance to the facility and acceleration whereas decreasing gas consumption and tailpipe emissions.

With over 100 charging stations in place and counting, Mercedes is creating the mandatory infrastructure to help its electrified prospects

The Way Forward

Mercedes-Benz India’s EV ecosystem will embrace extra electrical automobiles however extra importantly, a bigger infrastructure to help its sturdy buyer base. The firm is educating its sellers and technicians to deal with electrical automobiles from a service standpoint, whereas the dealerships themselves are being outfitted with quick chargers that can be utilized by prospects. And not only for Mercedes house owners however for electrical automobile customers at giant.

There are over 100 charging stations accessible throughout 48 cities in India which can be suitable with the EQC. The Stuttgart-based automaker has additionally expanded the supply of the EQC to 94 retailers throughout 50 cities.

For the EV section to develop, automakers have to open their hearts and charging networks to make charging factors accessible to prospects. And that is over and above the 11 kW wall field charger that each buyer will get with the EQC that may be put in at their house or workplace.

The luxurious EV section is the brand new frontier to be conquered however producers should tread right here rigorously. What we want is a extra accountable luxurious that gives the creature comforts of in the present day and the promise of a tomorrow. This is the progressive luxurious we want and it is now extra accessible than ever.

For the newest auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.