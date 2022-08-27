Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle Cambridge Analytica data privacy suit

Meta’s Facebook settled a long-running lawsuit in a U.S. courtroom looking for damages for letting third events, together with Cambridge Analytica, entry the personal knowledge of customers.

The preliminary settlement was disclosed in a court filing late Friday. The phrases weren’t disclosed.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs and Facebook asked the decide to place the lawsuit on maintain for 60 days to permit the events to “finalize a written settlement agreement” and current it for preliminary approval by the courtroom.

Facebook customers sued the corporate in 2018 after it was revealed that it had violated client privateness laws by sharing private knowledge of customers with third events, together with Cambridge Analytica, a agency related with Donald Trump’s presidential marketing campaign. The scandal noticed the info of 87 million customers scraped and shared with out their consent.