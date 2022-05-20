Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson Claims Trump Said She Should Be ‘Potentially Executed’

(CNN) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says that within the aftermath of the 2020 election, former President Trump stated that she ought to be tried for treason and probably executed.

In an interview with NBC Benson alleges that former president Trump made threatening feedback about her after she refused to overturn the outcomes of the 2020 election.

“Even the president himself had called on me to be arrested and tried for treason, potentially executed,” Benson stated within the interview with NBC.

A spokesperson for former President Trump denied the allegation to NBC, saying that Benson knowingly lied all through that interview.

In an interview with CNN, Benson explains how she realized what was stated about her.

“I received a phone call at a time, when again, threats were abundant in the aftermath of the 2020 election, and this was right around the same time that people had showed up outside my house threatening me as well,” stated Benson. “And so, I received a call that this had happened and it was told to me through the perspective of you know, this is how bad things are getting.”

Benson continued and stated, “My focus at the time entirely was just on focusing on protecting the accurate results of the 2020 elections, so my mind and my thoughts shifted completely to that as I work to feel safe, but also to feel that the truth was on our side, the law was on our side, and that I wasn’t going to back down to any threats from anyone, including the former president of the United States.”

In the CNN interview, Benson was requested why she determined to speak about this specific second now.

She stated, “Because the threats to our election officials at every level continue to rise and are escalating especially as we enter into a new election cycle this year, so you know, I want Americans to know that local election officials, state officials, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, in cities and rural areas all across the country are facing threats simply for trying to do our jobs with integrity, and it’s time for all of us to make sure election officials are able to be safe in their homes and doing their jobs.”

