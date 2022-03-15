Mick Fuller did not engage in misconduct and may have been targeted by disaffected officers, LECC finds

“It is unfortunate that the LECC did not approach the ABC before making its claims, so we could explain they were demonstrably false. The findings have been made less than a month after the ABC published its report about Mr Fuller. “The ABC calls on the LECC to detail the steps it took – including who it interviewed — in order to gather evidence and draw its conclusions.” The LECC report mentioned there was “considerable disharmony” and “approximately five years of serious unrest” within the higher echelons of NSW Police when Mr Fuller grew to become commissioner in 2017, and he set about attempting to reform this. “In doing that, he no doubt created hostility amongst people who thought they should be promoted in preference to others and also in people who felt they should leave the NSW Police Force,” LECC mentioned. “It would appear that it is probably one or more of these disaffected officers who have mounted a campaign to harm the reputation of Mr Fuller as the Police Commissioner.

“[Mr Fuller’s] bid to join the Board of Racing NSW failed because of these allegations being raised. It raises a distinct possibility that these allegations were raised for that very purpose.” An ABC spokesperson mentioned the investigation started in September 2021 and Mr Fuller’s potential place was solely revealed the day earlier than it was printed. LECC discovered Mr Fuller had no position in awarding the catering contract, which was first awarded after a young in 2012. It mentioned the asbestos prosecution concerning one of many racing co-owners was deserted, and it was “worrying” that the fraud investigation into the opposite had been raised. “Self-evidently, [the man] was never charged because there was no evidence to prove he had committed any offence,” LECC mentioned. “It lends credibility to the explanation that someone is prepared to throw whatever mud they can, in the hope something sticks.”

The fee mentioned Mr Fuller had disclosed his part-ownership of a horse to then-police minister David Elliott in 2019 and couldn’t recall if he had made an annual declaration of this potential battle as he was required to. He accepted he might not have. Loading If this was not accomplished, LECC mentioned, the possession was nonetheless identified to Mr Elliott and LECC. “There is clearly no substance in any of the allegations that have been made against Mr Fuller,” LECC mentioned. “At the end of the day, Mr Fuller has served 34 years of loyal service with the NSW Police Force and he has been responsible for significant reforms in the police force which have had the effect of increasing its efficiency and enhancing its reputation.”