Military solution to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh conflict resulted in Armenia’s catastrophic loss – Georgian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan needed to

resolve the Karabakh battle by means of navy implies that resulted

in Armenia’s catastrophic loss, President of the Caucasus

International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics

Guram Markhulia informed Trend.

“We have been ready for 30 years for peace within the South

Caucasus, specifically within the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations,” he

stated.

According to him, the Armenian society has by no means understood

Azerbaijan’s 30-year efforts for a peaceable settlement of the

battle.

Guram Markhulia expressed hope that every one nations of the South

Caucasus can be concerned in widespread financial tasks after the

ultimate institution of peaceable relations.