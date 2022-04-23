Europe
Military solution to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh conflict resulted in Armenia’s catastrophic loss – Georgian expert
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan needed to
resolve the Karabakh battle by means of navy implies that resulted
in Armenia’s catastrophic loss, President of the Caucasus
International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics
Guram Markhulia informed Trend.
“We have been ready for 30 years for peace within the South
Caucasus, specifically within the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations,” he
stated.
According to him, the Armenian society has by no means understood
Azerbaijan’s 30-year efforts for a peaceable settlement of the
battle.
Guram Markhulia expressed hope that every one nations of the South
Caucasus can be concerned in widespread financial tasks after the
ultimate institution of peaceable relations.