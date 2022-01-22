Mini Mathur posts video of peacocks, peahens strolling through Dubai street

“Incredible” might be the phrase you can be inclined to make use of after watching this video posted by actor Mini Mathur on her Instagram web page. The video reveals peacocks and peahens roaming in a avenue in Dubai.

“Because I can’t not share this magnificence with those who see what I see on other days. Like… 50 peacocks and peahens strolling on a Dubai street… randomly. Gave my heart a whole new lease of happy!!” she wrote whereas posting the video.

The video, set to the background rating of Cover Me In Sunshine by Pink and Willow Sage Hart, reveals a number of birds sitting on the facet of the highway. At one level within the clip, considered one of peacocks additionally showcase its gorgeous plumage.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared about two hours in the past, has gathered greater than 1,500 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The publish has additionally amassed tons of feedback.

“OMG! The colours,” wrote an Instagram person. “Mesmerising,” posted one other. “Wow,” shared a 3rd. “Magnificent,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?