Minnesota Weather: NWS Labels Tornado Watch In MN ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A twister watch has been issued in a lot of Minnesota and elements of South Dakota via 10 p.m. The National Weather Service reviews this new spherical of storms brings with it the menace for hail and excessive winds, and the company is monitoring plenty of twister reviews.

“This tornado watch is being classified as a Particularly Dangerous Situation. The environment favors strong tornadoes in these areas. Monitor this situation closely,” the NWS reported.

Particularly Dangerous Situation twister watches are unusual. It can be unusual to see "high" possibilities for each hazard, together with robust tornadoes. Take this twister watch significantly.

The NWS signifies this method has a excessive likelihood for 2 or extra tornados to return from it, and practically as excessive a likelihood to supply robust or violent tornadoes from a 2 to five on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. An EF2 is able to tearing roofs torn from body homes, demolishing cell houses, snapping or uprooting giant timber, and turning gentle objects into projectiles.

An EF2 twister has winds from 113 to 157 mph. An EF5 twister’s winds are measured from 260 to 318 mph.

It’s been practically a decade because the NWS issued a twister watch as a “Particularly Dangerous Situation.”

The counties included within the twister watch cowl a inhabitants of 1.25 million.

LIVE UPDATES

5:47 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning is in impact for Brown, McLeod, Nicollet, Sibley and Watonwan counties till 6:30 p.m.

5:40 p.m.: A twister warning was issued in Cass County till 6:15 p.m.

5:34 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning is in impact for Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard and Mahnomen counties in Minnesota till 6:30 p.m.

5:27 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning is in impact for Cass and Crow Wing counties in Minnesota till 6 p.m.

5:23 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning is in impact for Cass County in Minnesota till 6 p.m.

5:20 p.m.: A twister warning has been issued for Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties in Minnesota till 6 p.m.

5:13 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kandiyohi, Renville and Swift counties in Minnesota till 5:45 p.m.

5:07 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brown, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley and Watonwan counties in Minnesota till 5:45 p.m.; for Becker, Hubbard, Otter Tail and Wadena counties till 6 p.m.

5 p.m.: A twister warning has been issued for Becker and Otter Tail counties in Minnesota till 5:45 p.m.

There haven't been any extra twister reviews because the harm report close to Forada. However the storm nonetheless has rotation and will produce a twister at any time. Todd County residents ought to take shelter.

4:56 p.m.: The extreme thunderstorm warnings for Cottonwood and Jackson County in Minnesota have been prolonged till 5:30 p.m.

4:50 p.m.: Local legislation enforcement have confirmed a big and intensely harmful twister on the bottom close to Alexandria transferring at 45 mph. Take shelter now should you’re within the space.

Tornado on the bottom close to Alexandria, MN.

A twister warning has been issued for Chippewa, Cottonwood, Douglas, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Swift and Todd counties in Minnesota till 5:30 p.m.

4:38 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning for Jackson County in Minnesota till 5 p.m.

4:34 p.m.: A twister warning has been issued for Otter Tail County in Minnesota till 5:15 p.m.

4:27 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Becker, Chippewa, Clay, Grant, Kandiyohi, Otter Tail, Renville, Swift, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties in Minnesota till 5:15 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/30 5:15PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

4:25 p.m.: A twister warning has been issued for Douglas and Pope counties in Minnesota till 5 p.m.

4:13 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning is in impact for Cottonwood and Murray counties in Minnesota till 5 p.m.

4:12 p.m.: A twister warning is in impact for Grant County in Minnesota till 4:30 p.m.; Douglas, Lyon and Pope counties in Minnesota till 4:45 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Lyon county till 5/30 4:45PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom degree of your property.

4:10 p.m.: The National Weather Service has categorised the Tornado Watch issued for a lot of western Minnesota Monday as a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” – one thing that hasn’t occurred in Minnesota in 9 years.

Damaging tornadoes — EF2 to EF5 energy — are potential on this watch space, which butts as much as simply west of the Twin Cities.

There are two twister warnings in impact for the time being — Stevens and Swift counties till 4:15 p.m. — in addition to a number of extreme thunderstorm warnings in far-western Minnesota. The principal twister menace Monday afternoon and night might be off to the west.

The storms will transfer from west to east for the remainder of night, with the specter of damaging wind gusts with speeds between 60-80 mph.

3:54 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Douglas County in Minnesota till 4:30 p.m.

3:51 p.m.: A twister warning has been issued for Stevens and Swift counties in Minnesota till 4:15 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Stevens, Swift county till 5/30 4:15PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom degree of your property.

A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Grant, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties in Minnesota till 4:45 p.m.

3:46 p.m.: The extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued in Big Stone and Traverse counties in Minnesota till 4:15 p.m.

A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone counties in Minnesota till 4:30 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange till 5/30 4:30PM. Severe storms can produce hail 1″ or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

3:30 p.m.: A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties in Minnesota till 4:15 p.m. And a twister warning was issued for Big Stone, Lac qui Parle, Stevens, and Swift counties till 4 p.m.

⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Swift, Stevens, Lac qui Parle county till 5/30 4:00PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, inside room or closet on the bottom degree of your property.

3:21 p.m.: A twister warning has been issued for Rock County in Minnesota till 3:45 p.m. A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Traverse County in Minnesota till 3:45 p.m.

2:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a extreme thunderstorm warning for Big Stone and Traverse counties till 2:45 p.m., together with one other warning issued for Grant and Otter Tail counties, additionally set to run out at 2:45 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After Monday morning’s spherical of extreme storms moved via, WCCO-TV meteorologist Lisa Meadows says there may be one other bout anticipated to reach this afternoon.

Widespread storms hit a lot of the state within the in a single day and early morning hours, leaving 1000’s with out energy and dropping a number of inches of rain. Parts of northern and southwestern Minnesota stay beneath extreme thunderstorm watches.

MORE: With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In Place

Flood watches and warnings are additionally in impact in northern Minnesota, the place the morning storms poured 3 to five inches of rain in a span of only a few hours.

The morning spherical additionally introduced damaging winds, which reached as a lot as 85 mph in some areas.

The second spherical of storms will arrive in western Minnesota round 3 p.m. and start heading eastward towards the Twin Cities. This spherical might be extra harmful and extra widespread. WCCO’s Next Weather crew says circumstances might be unusually favorable for damaging storms.

The space with the best probability of extreme climate is in western Minnesota, stretching from Marshall all the best way to Bemidji. There might be a twister menace in that space, however WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak mentioned any extreme thunderstorm warning must be handled as if it incorporates a twister as a result of probability of damaging winds.

Monday will even be scorching and humid, with a excessive of 90 within the Twin Cities.

After midnight, issues will calm down and temperatures will drop. The metro will hover within the low 70s for a lot of the week, and although extra rain is feasible within the coming days, none of it appears to be extreme as of now.