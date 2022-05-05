Minor Raped, Body Hidden In Field; 1 Arrested: Madhya Pradesh Police

Madhya Pradesh: The accused has been arrested and additional investigation into the matter is underway.

Narsinghpur:

A minor was allegedly raped and killed after being kidnapped from a wedding operate in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur, stated a police official on Thursday.

The accused has been arrested and additional investigation into the matter is underway.

He had hidden the mortal stays of the minor in a discipline, which was later recovered by the police on his instructions.

“The parents registered a complaint last night about the abduction of their daughter. They had accused their servant of abduction. A team was constituted on the instruction of the higher officials and an investigation was launched,” station in cost, Ganj police station, Gaurav Chat stated.

“The accused was arrested and the probe was initiated. He admitted to sexual assault against the minor and also killing her. The mortal remains of the minor have been recovered on his directions. The accused has been arrested,” he added.