Mithali Raj feels too much importance is given to strike rate – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India ODI captain Mithali Raj mentioned that the problem of strike price will get extra consideration than it deserves in girls’s cricket, earlier than including that the main target of her crew will likely be on taking part in in line with the state of affairs.

Mithali spoke to the media earlier than India’s departure to New Zealand the place they are going to participate in a five-match ODI sequence earlier than taking part in within the World Cup. At the press convention, the Indian captain as soon as once more confronted questions concerning the crew’s sluggish strike price and talent to submit 250-plus totals in ODI cricket.

“I think too much importance is given to strike rate by you all. It is always spoken when it comes to battling or putting up big totals. I just wanted to know if you all only follow the strike rates of the India players or the players from the other teams,” Mithali mentioned.

“…as a result of within the Australia sequence itself, the sport that Australia gained, the decider, Beth Mooney scored her 50 in 80 odd balls, however she went on to play a match-winning innings for her crew. So as for me, cricket is a recreation performed on conditions on the bottom.

She additional mentioned, “I imagine that cricket is a recreation performed on conditions on the bottom. And sure, it will be important that we hold that in thoughts that we have to have a wholesome strike price. But on the finish of the day, it is how our batting unit revolves and (what) the depth of the batting unit in our crew (is).

“So yes, when we have to score 250-270, we need to have a healthy strike rate, but having said that, we will not only entirely focus on strike rate, it’s important to play an innings to win and build partnerships, and that happens, not because of strike rate but because you apply and play according to the situation on the ground. Sometimes you have to play fast, but sometimes you have to play to get your team out of the hole too.”

Mithali additionally added that top-order batters might want to take extra duty for the crew to attain massive totals frequently.

“Firstly, if we have to visit the 2017 World Cup where the team did well and put on a score of 250-270 is because there’s at least one top-order bat who played through the innings and the rest of them revolved around that batter,” she mentioned. “So it’s important that the top order, one of them, takes the responsibility of playing through the innings and there has to be a partnership or two of 50… that way we would be able to score 250-270.”

