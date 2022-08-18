More Than 4.67 Lakh People Affected Due To Floods In Odisha

According to official, over 60,000 folks had been evacuated to secure locations on Wednesday.

Bhubaneswar:

Over 4.67 lakh folks in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of Odisha have been affected thus far by the flood state of affairs as a result of heavy rainfall within the state, knowledgeable Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday.

Mr Jena mentioned that “Due to the heavy rainfall and subsequent flood, over 2.5 lakh people in 425 villages have remained marooned, whilst a total of over 4.67 lakh people in 10 districts have been affected.”

He additional said that by Wednesday night, over 60,000 folks had been evacuated to secure locations.

“The Administration is alert. If needed, we will evacuate more people. Those who are evacuated are being provided with food and water,” mentioned the official.

Informing in regards to the standing of the flood water degree in Hirakud Dam, Mr Jena mentioned that the flood water is being discharged from Hirakud reservoir via 40 gates and the influx of flood water from the dam has decreased to five.80 lakh cusecs whereas the outflow of water remained at 6.69 lakh cusecs.

He additional mentioned, “Wednesday night is crucial, as peak flood will pass through low laying areas of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Puri districts and following which the water level is likely to start receding from tomorrow.”

Mr Jena knowledgeable that 11 groups of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 groups of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and 52 groups of Odisha Fire Services have been deployed in flood-affected districts.

Meanwhile, the state authorities has requested the district schooling authorities of the flood-affected districts to make the college buildings obtainable for shelter and aid distribution.

