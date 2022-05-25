“MS Dhoni Has…”: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly On Why Rishabh Pant Should Not Be Compared With Former Indian Cricket Team Captain | Cricket News

Since the time MS Dhoni retired from worldwide cricket, the hunt has been on to search out his worthy successor within the wicketkeeper-batter position. Rishabh Pant has emerged because the front-runner within the position. The Delhi Capitals captain has impressed along with his performances for the Indian cricket group. Pant’s stellar reveals embody Test centuries in abroad circumstances alongside along with his power-hitting expertise. He has additionally improved his wicketkeeping by leaps and bounds. However, Pant didn’t set the IPL 2022 on fireplace along with his efficiency as he scored 340 runs in 14 matches at a mean of 30.91.

Pant has additionally did not impress along with his DRS choices however BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels with time he would enhance. “Don’t compare Pant with MS Dhoni. Dhoni has so much experience, has captained in 500-plus games in IPL, Tests and ODIs. So, it’s not fair for Rishabh to be compared with Dhoni,” Ganguly stated in a promotional occasion on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad quick bowler Umran Malik has been one of many finds of the IPL along with his uncooked tempo and he has been picked within the Indian squad for the five-T20I sequence in opposition to South Africa too. Ganguly is proud of Umran.

Promoted

“His future is in hands. If he stays fit and bowls at this pace, I’m sure he will be around for a long time. Many have played well in this IPL. Tilak (Varma) has done well for MI. Rahul (Tripathi) for Sunrisers, Tewatia for GT,” Ganguly stated.

“We have seen many rising quick bowlers like Malik, Mohsin Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan… It’s a spot the place expertise will get publicity.”