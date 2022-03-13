Multiple rockets fall in Erbil, northern Iraq: State news agency





Multiple rockets fell in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish area of northern Iraq on Sunday, the state information company stated quoting Erbil’s governor.

Missiles landed within the neighborhood of the Unites States consulate reported Al Arabiya, including {that a} “series of explosions” impacted town following missile assaults, citing Kurdish sources.

With Reuters

