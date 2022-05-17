Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League: Will MI Experiment? | Cricket News

Mumbai Indians (MI) tackle SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of the continued Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. MI are at the moment backside of the IPL 2022 factors desk and are already out of playoffs competition. In 12 video games, they’ve registered six factors, together with three wins and 9 losses. All eyes might be on Daniel Sams, who bagged three wickets to assist Mumbai defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets of their earlier fixture.

Here’s how MI might line-up vs SRH:

Ishan Kishan: With two extra video games remaining for MI, Ishan Kishan might be aiming to attain large. The wicketkeeper-batter hasn’t been capable of justify his price ticket and was dismissed cheaply towards CSK, after registering solely six runs off 5 balls.

Rohit Sharma: The MI captain has obtained good begins this season however has did not convert them into large scores.

Daniel Sams: In MI’s earlier sport, Daniel Sams was promoted greater up the order however might solely muster one run off six balls. Despite his poor knock, Sams’ heroics with the ball gained MI the match.

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma was as soon as once more essential for MI, taking part in an unbeaten knock of 34 runs off 32 balls as his aspect efficiently chased down a goal of 98 runs in 14.5 overs.

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs did not impress vs CSK and was dismissed for a two-ball duck. He might be hoping to make his mark, if given one other likelihood.

Hrithik Shokeen: Hrithik Shokeen provides extra depth to this MI squad and might be seeking to contribute extra with each bat and ball.

Tim David: Tim David has lastly begun to justify his function as a finisher. He might be seeking to construct on his performances.

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh was good with the ball towards CSK and took a wicket in a single over, conceding 5 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah: The pacer was as soon as once more scientific for Mumbai of their earlier fixture. He might be searching for to construct on his momentum forward of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Promoted

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith was in good kind vs CSK and took two wickets in three overs, conceding solely 27 runs.

Kumar Kartikeya: The spinner was in high kind towards CSK and accounted for the dismissals of Dwayne Bravo and Simarjeet Singh.