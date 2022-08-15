World
Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges – Times of India
BANGKOK: A court docket in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the nation’s ousted chief, Aung San Suu Kyi, on extra corruption costs on Monday and sentenced her to an extra six years in jail, a authorized official stated.
The trial was held behind closed doorways, with no entry for media or the general public, and her legal professionals had been forbidden by a gag order from revealing details about the proceedings.
In the 4 corruption circumstances determined Monday, Suu Kyi was alleged to have abused her place to lease public land at under market costs and to have constructed a residence with donations meant for charitable functions. She obtained sentences of three years for every of the 4 counts, however the sentences for 3 of them will likely be served concurrently, giving her a complete of six extra years in jail.
She denied all the fees, and her legal professionals are anticipated to attraction.
She already had been sentenced to 11 years in jail on sedition, corruption and different costs at earlier trials after the army ousted her elected authorities and detained her in February 2021.
Analysts say the quite a few costs in opposition to her and her allies are an try and legitimize the army’s seizure of energy whereas eliminating her from politics earlier than the army holds an election it has promised for subsequent 12 months.
