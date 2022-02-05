Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of setting hundreds of homes on fire

Myanmar villagers and anti-coup fighters have accused troops of burning lots of of houses within the nation’s restive northwest, because the junta seeks to crush resistance to its rule.

Mass protests towards final 12 months’s coup have been met with a brutal navy crackdown, and violence has flared throughout Myanmar as civilians type “people’s defense forces” (PDF) to oppose the junta.

A lady from Bin village within the Sagaing area, which has seen latest clashes, mentioned troops had arrived within the early hours of Monday.

“They shelled artillery and fired guns before coming in,” she mentioned on Friday, including that the sound had despatched villagers fleeing.

Troops then set fireplace to round 200 homes, together with her personal, she mentioned, requesting anonymity.

“We could not bring anything with us. We took some warm clothes only, and then we just ran away.”

Troops additionally torched homes in close by Inn Ma Hte village after a neighborhood pro-junta militia was attacked by anti-coup fighters who then fled, in line with one of many rebels.

“When the PDF left the village, the army burnt it down,” the fighter mentioned, including that 600 homes had been torched.

Local media additionally reported that lots of of houses had been razed within the two villages, and pictures obtained by AFP purporting to be of Bin village confirmed the stays of dozens of burnt-out buildings.

AFP couldn’t independently confirm the reviews from the distant area.

The fires consumed properties, motorbikes and carts, mentioned one other native who was serving to to coordinate support for these displaced from Inn Ma Hte.

“For them, it will be difficult to regain their livelihoods,” he mentioned, requesting anonymity.

State-run TV ran a report on Thursday accusing PDF fighters of beginning the fires, and printed photographs it claimed confirmed burnt-out buildings destroyed by “terrorists”.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since a coup final February, with greater than 1,500 folks killed in a crackdown on dissent, in line with a neighborhood monitoring group.

In August the junta mentioned it was contemplating elevating village militias to fight opposition to its rule, because it struggles to say management over swathes of the nation.

Sagaing has seen common clashes and bloody reprisals.

In mid-December the United States and United Nations condemned the junta over what Washington described as “credible and sickening” reviews of the killing of 11 villagers, together with youngsters, within the Sagaing area.

