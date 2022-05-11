Sports
Nadal eases past Isner into Rome last 16 | Tennis News – Times of India
ROME: Rafael Nadal eased into the final 16 of the Italian Open on Wednesday with a simple 6-3, 6-1 win over John Isner, whereas Alexander Zverev beat Sebastian Baez.
Third seed Nadal made brief work of Isner as he bids for an eleventh title in Rome, the King of Clay seeing off his American opponent in a single hour and 17 minutes below blazing sunshine on the Foro Italico.
1 / 4-final loser to countryman Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid, Nadal can revenue from the thrilling teenager’s absence within the Italian capital to win the final huge clay occasion earlier than the French Open later this month.
Isner’s resistance in opposition to the 21-time Grand Slam winner lasted till sport eight, when Nadal broke the veteran world quantity 27 earlier than serving out to take the primary set.
From there Nadal cruised to victory, dropping simply 14 factors on his approach to organising a 3rd spherical conflict with Denis Shapovalov.
Earlier Zverev acquired by with a straight-sets 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 win over Baez in simply over an hour and a half.
Second seed Zverev, soundly crushed by Alcaraz within the Madrid last on the weekend, will face one in every of Tommy Paul or Alex de Minaur.
A gruelling first set went with the serve proper till the fourth level of the tie-break, when German world quantity three Zverev took a 3-1 lead.
Baez fought again to 6-6 however Zverez broke the Argentine earlier than serving out the set and ensuring of his passage into spherical three in a simpler second set.
