Naden to face Bulldogs after NRL switch

Brent Naden will go from Canterbury coaching on Monday morning to going through the Bulldogs on Friday evening as a mid-season NRL recruit for the Wests Tigers.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire confirmed on Thursday that Naden would play whereas insisting he isn’t contemplating a change in the wrong way to affix Canterbury in 2023.

Instead, his focus stays solely on turning across the Tigers’ robust begin as they sit above solely Canterbury on the ladder after 10 rounds.

And he’s hoping Naden may be a part of that.

The first man to exit Canterbury after Trent Barrett’s resignation as coach, Naden’ may give the Tigers some backline strike-power after he was named at No.21 on Tuesday.

“It was great for us,” Maguire mentioned.

“I met Brent some time ago and I have always kept an eye on his progress … it just became an opportunity when he became available.

“Where we’re in the intervening time we’ve been on the lookout for somebody with strike out broad.

“I went back and had a look at his highlight reel from when he was at Penrith and he is a very talented centre.”

The Tigers have yet one more spot on their roster for 2022, however Maguire wouldn’t enter into hypothesis on whether or not fellow former Penrith and Bulldogs participant Jack Hetherington would observe Naden throughout.

Maguire is off contract on the finish of this yr, and is way from assured of an extension on the Tigers after combating to maintain his job on the finish of final season.

The Tigers are 2-8 and desperately want a win on Friday evening, with Luke Brooks out for as much as 4 weeks with a hamstring harm and Adam Doueihi additionally not due again till spherical 14.

But Maguire laughed off questions over whether or not he was eying off the Bulldogs job for subsequent yr.

“My name has been tossed up for many things across the past six or 12 months,” Maguire mentioned.

“It’s the world of rugby league.

“But we have an enormous sport tomorrow evening … I’m actual centered on the enjoying group that we’ve in the intervening time.

“I have really enjoyed the coaching with the attitude of the players.

“While we have not managed to get the outcomes we might have favored, the struggle the gamers have proven for the jersey and everybody across the membership (is commendable).

“The foundation is there for us to propel ourselves for where we want to get to.”

Pressed additional on whether or not he had spoken to his administration since Barrett’s exit, Maguire mentioned he had not mentioned the Canterbury state of affairs.

“No, I’ve got my eyes on my players right now,” he mentioned.

“It’s a really important game for us. I have seen a real change in this playing group in the way they are going about things.

“Everyone desires a end result, however the way in which they’re constructing the foundations of how we’re enjoying.”