Nasa visualisation shows remnants of star that exploded thousands of years ago

Do you common observe the social media handles managed by Nasa? Then there's a probability you might be conscious of the varied attention-grabbing and academic content material that they usually share. Those posts additionally embrace visualisation movies. Just like their newest share the place they posted in regards to the Veil Nebula.

“Buckle up! Take a trip through this Hubble visualization of the Veil Nebula. This shows the remnants of a star that exploded many thousands of years ago! The whole nebula stretches about 110 light-years across, though this view shows only a small fraction. The Veil Nebula resides around 2,100 light-years away from us, in the constellation Cygnus (the Swan),” they wrote whereas posting the video.

Take a take a look at the unimaginable video:

